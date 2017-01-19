Google adds offline search option on Android app

If the user searched something on Google but there is no internet connection, Google automatically saves the searches in the pending option.

In the new Google app for Android now offers the users an offline search option. According to the new update, users can now search on the app even when they are offline. It is useful for users who are in areas with slow or no internet connection. If the user searched something on Google but there is no internet connection, Google automatically saves the searches in the pending option. It will then show the user, results only when he/she comes online again. You can wait for a proper network connection, but at the same time, you can also queue up the searches on the Google app.

The app works in the background and finds the things you search for as soon as your smartphone gets a connection and deliver it to you. Interestingly, all that background work does not drain your battery too. Shekhar Sharad, Product Manager for Google Search wrote in a blog post: “Mobile networks can sometimes be inconsistent or spotty, which means that even if you have a connection when you start your search, it might fail before you get your results back. With this change, search results are saved as soon as they are retrieved, even if you lose connection afterwards or go into airplane mode. So the next time you lose service, feel free to queue up your searches, put your phone away and carry on with your day. The Google app will work behind-the-scenes to detect when a connection is available again and deliver your search results once completed.”

Also read | Google Assistant can now make digital payments; here’s how it will work

Google will search for topics without internet connectivity and the app will send an alert to the user when or not it is available. This new feature by Google will be usefull in developing countries like India where good internet connection is not available all the time. Google is currently launching the feature for Android users. It is not clear if this feature will be making it to the Google app for iOS.