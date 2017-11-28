Google adds Finance tab: Here’s how you can search for businesses and stocks directly

Google finance search works in the same way that its ‘images’, ‘videos’, or ‘news’ tab.

Google’s parent company Alphabet on Tuesday informed that users will now be able to filter results with a new “finance” tab. The new feature on Google search works in the same way that its ‘images’, ‘videos’, or ‘news’ tab. The new search navigation tab on Google will enable users to access the same information that Google Finance provides, including news on a company as well as details on its financials, the company said in a blog post. Google said that the global search interest in finance and stocks has more than doubled in the last five years. Citing this reason, Google has expanded finance experience directly inside Google Search on your desktop and the mobile web.

Under the latest ‘Finance’ search navigation tab, users will get easier access to financial information. The search results will be based on users’ interests, providing them with the latest market news and also helping them get in-depth insights about companies. In the new page, users will be able to check performance information about stocks. This will be based on the stocks a user has selected to follow. Additionally, Google will provide recommendations on other stocks to follow based on user interests, related news, market indices, and currencies.

In order to get the new feature, you will have to click on the “more” tab after conducting a search on Google for finance-related information or “Market summary” in the finance section of Search. You can also use the feature by visiting google.com/finance. Interestingly, Google has also retired a few features from Google Finance, including the portfolio feature that allowed users to track their investments. However, a list of the stocks from a users portfolio will be accessible through the ‘Your Stocks’ tab in the search result, and they can get notifications when there are any notable changes on their performance.

Google Finance is a website which was by Google on March 21, 2006. The service features business and enterprise headlines for many corporations including their financial decisions and major news events.