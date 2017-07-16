Good news for iPhone users! This new feature will make documents scanning, sharing easy like never before

With the release of iOS 11, Apple is adding a feature that would enable you to scan and save documents to your device. (Reuters)

Are you an iPhone user? If yes, then this feature is going to be really helpful for you to scan documents, save it and share it with your contacts. For this, you need not install any third-party apps. Apple is adding a document scanner, as per a CNET report. With the release of iOS 11, the tech giant is adding a feature that would enable you to scan and save documents to your device as well as allowing the users to edit the scanned documents like sign, highlight the desired part, convert it into PDF file and share it, said the report. However, for this scanning feature, Apple is not launching a standalone app. Instead, it built it into the Notes app. Here is how it works:

– The first step is to place the document on a flat surface having enough light on it to make it clearly visible.

– Open the Notes App on your iPhone.

– A symbol of ‘+’ will appear on the bottom of your smartphone’s screen. Tap on it.

– A list of option will open with ‘Scan Documents’ mentioned on the top of it. Click on it.

– A camera like screen will open. Put it above the document and a yellow box will appear that will scan the documents. It is advised to keep the mobile phone directly above the document you want to scan but it is not necessary. The feature is designed to scan the documents from various angles.

– Once the app recognises the document, your job is done. It will automatically scan it. However, there is also an option to manually capture an image if the app is struggling to find the document.

– It might happen at times that the app can not make out the exact corners of a document. In such case, it will ask the user to adjust the corners of scanned documents.

– The feature also allows scanning more than one document at a time. A small thumbnail of each scanned page will be shown in the bottom-left corner of the screen and the scanner will remain open to continuing scanning multiple pages.

– Once the required documents are scanned, Click on ‘Save’.

– Once the document is saved in your device, you can adjust its colour scheme, sign, highlight sections, share or save the document using the iOS 11 share sheet.

– Also, you can select the Markup as PDF option to convert the scan to a PDF.