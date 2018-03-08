Good news for Haryana! Vodafone launches 4G VoLTE – Here is how to activate service

Vodafone India has started rolling out the 4G VoLTE or Voice over LTE today in various cities of Haryana.

Vodafone India has started rolling out the 4G VoLTE or Voice over LTE today in various cities of Haryana. Vodafone users in cities such as Panipat, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Ambala and Rohtak can now enjoy fast speed internet and have crystal clear calls using 4G VoLTE services. With the launch of 4G VoLTE services in Haryana, Vodafone has become the first telecom in the state to provide the advanced service to it customers. With VoLTE, a customer can now have HD quality clear voice with better call connect. Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits, thus experiencing the best from Vodafone’s Data Strong Network.

The Business Head – Haryana, Vodafone India, Mohit Narru said that their telecom is a leader in the state. Narra said that they have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies. “One of the major key points of focus was to ensure that Vodafone provides a better experience to its customer,” said Narra. Narru also talked about the importance of the 4G VoLTE service in the region. Mohit Narru said, “Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards further enhancing our customer experience and enabling our customers in Haryana to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices.”

The 4G VoLTE services were launched by the telecom in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharastra and Goa recently. Vodafone plans to expand its footprint all over the country over the next few months.

How to activate Vodafone 4G VoLTE

Step 1: First you need to check if your device supports 4G VoLTE services. Almost every new smartphone in the market supports this service.

Step 2: Update your smartphone to the latest version of operating system.

Step 3: Make sure you have the Vodafone 4G SIM.

Step 4: Make sure that the SIM card is in the SIM slot 1, if you have a dual-SIM smartphone.

Step 5: Turn your network mode to “4G/3G/2G (Auto)”

Step 6: Enjoy clear HD audio calls and super fast internet.