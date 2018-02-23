Gone in seconds! Xiaomi says sold over 300,000 Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro units within 3 minutes

The next sale of the smartphones will be held on Wednesday, February 28 via Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi on Thursday said that it sold over 300,000 units of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in the first sale that saw both the devices running out of stock within seconds. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro went on sale for the first time in India at 12 noon on Thursday, February 22 via Flipkart and Mi.com. The company claims that this was its biggest sale in India so far where more than 300,000 units were sold within 3 minutes since the beginning of the sale. Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 that too went on sale on Thursday at 2 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com ran out of stock within 10 seconds.

The announcement was made by Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain who shared the new milestones for the company on Twitter. He posted on Twitter a message that read: “#RedmiNote5 & #RedmiNote5Pro: we sold 3L+ units in <3 mins. This means 1L+ phones/min! After the amazing success of Redmi Note 4, we had put in a lot of effort to increase supply of Redmi Note 5. This was the biggest ever sale in India!”

Previously, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 – the predecessor to Redmi Note 5 – was claimed by the company as the best selling smartphone in India for the year 2017. The next sale of the smartphones will be held on Wednesday, February 28 via Flipkart and Mi.com.

In addition to the sale statistics announcement on Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi said that its first LED TV in India was sold out within 10 seconds of the sale on Flipkart and Mi.com. The company, however, did not provide the number of units that were sold. The next Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 sale will be conducted on Tuesday, February 27.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are priced in the budget mid-range in India. The Redmi Note 5 costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, on the other hand, is available at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant while the 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 16,999. The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 India price is Rs 39,999 for the Black colour model.