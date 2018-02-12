Gone in 120 seconds! Infinix Hot S3 with 20MP selfie camera sold out on Flipkart

Infinix Hot S3 launched exclusively on Flipkart has become the fastest selling budget smartphone for selfie lovers. (Infinix/Twitter)

Infinix Hot S3 launched exclusively on Flipkart has become the fastest selling budget smartphone for selfie lovers. Recently launched, Infinix Hot S3 went on sale on Flipkart exclusively where within two minutes all variants of the phone were sold out. Infinix Hot S3 is the best phone under Rs 10,000 smartphone section and is a highly regarded online mobile brand in Middle East and Africa. The phone was launched exclusively on Flipkart in 2017. The phone is equipped with latest Android 8.0 Oreo, 20MP Selfie camera with dual LED flash, Full View Display (18:9 aspect ratio) and 4000mAh battery, making it an ideal choice for selfie enthusiasts who are looking to buy a budget phone with powerful specifications. Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India said, “We are deeply delighted with the overwhelming response to the first sale of Infinix Hot S3. Stock out in under 2 minutes proves that Infinix is here to change the game. I am thankful to the Indian consumers for lapping up the amazingly loaded Infinix Hot S3 with phenomenal selfie camera capabilities and specifications that have set the benchmark for the 10K segment.”

The phone which comes in 2 variants, is competitively priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB +32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. According to experts, the Infinix Hot S3 is rated as the new budget King that surpasses its competitors to stand out as the most promising smartphone in its segment.

