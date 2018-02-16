Google announces Gmail Go for Android; here’s how to download, use

The Gmail Go is a lightweight version of the Gmail app that comes with all the features and functionalities intact, especially designed to run on entry-level smartphones

In its bid to expand Android Oreo (Go Edition) services, Google has now released the Gmail Go app for smartphones that come with 1GB of RAM or less. The Gmail Go app will sit next to the already available Files Go, YouTube Go, Assistant Go, and Google Go apps. The Gmail Go is a lightweight version of the Gmail app that comes with all the features and functionalities intact, especially designed to run on entry-level smartphones. The app is now available to download from Google Play store.

The Gmail Go app is a toned-down version that keeps most of the original Gmail app’s features intact, however, with some trade-offs. The app is almost half the size of the Gmail app for Android, which makes it suitable for Android Oreo (Go edition) running smartphones that are yet to be launched. It uses mobile data more efficiently to synchronise emails and other related information on the device without taking much space. The standard Gmail actions and functionalities such as support for multiple accounts, conversation view, push notifications, priority inbox, and email categories – promotional and social – have been provided in the app.

As we said, the Gmail Go is app is already available to download from the Play store. However, it is not meant for all the users. Only the smartphones that will come with 1GB of RAM or less running on Android Oreo (Go edition) will be able to download and update the Gmail Go app via Play store. Other users who are on different Android versions can download the APK file and side-load the app. While the Gmail Go app borrows most of the features from the original Gmail app in entirety, some early adopters have pointed out that the interface is not as smooth. There is a lag in scrolling through the emails and the frequency of the synchronisation of emails and attachments is fewer than the Gmail app. This will allow the app to use less storage on the devices that will run Android Oreo (Go Edition).