Global Human Capital Management and payroll software provider Ramco Systems bags top honours

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) and payroll software provider Ramco Systems has bagged the “Highly Recommended Payroll Software Supplier of the Year 2017 Award”. Ramco Systems was awarded for providing innovative, fully integrated payroll solutions to the clients during the Global Payroll Association’s Awards held in Amsterdam recently, the city headquartered company said in a statement. “We are thrilled to receive the recognition from Global Payroll Asociation. Our ability to offer an integrated suite which brings Core HR, Time and Attendance, Talent Management, recruitment and analytics along with GlobalPayroll ona unified platform places us at a unique edge” Ramco Systems, CEO, Virender Aggarwal said.

The Global Payroll Association’s second annual awards ceremony brings new and seasoned practioners who work in the global or domestic payroll industry. “The payroll awards are an important annual event to recognise the outstanding work of the global payroll community”, Global Payroll Association, CEO, Melanie Pizzey said. Ramco received the “Highly Recommended accolade as HR and Payroll Software Supplier of the Year 2017” is testatement to the company’s great work in providing customers with enabling technology, she added. An international panel of judges selected winners across 17 categories related to global payroll and consulting, it said.