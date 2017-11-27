Gionee S7 to Gionee M7, whopping 8 smartphones launched together: Check prices, see which one suits you

From Gionee S11 to Gionee M7, check out the price, specs, and features.

Gionee has launched 8 new smartphones together: Gionee S11, Gionee S11s, Gionee F205, Gionee M7 Mini, Gionee M7, Gionee M7 Plus, Gionee Steel M7 Power, and Gionee F6. Interestingly all the new smartphones have the latest popular feature called bezel-less screens. Gionee believes that the edge-to-edge screens are the technology of 2017, and following the trend, it has introduced the same in its entire lineup. Hence all the phones feature the FullView display. Of the eight devices that were announced at the event, the Gionee S11 arrive in India in early 2018. Meanwhile, the Gionee M7 Power was launched in India in November 2017.

The Gionee S11S features a 6.01-inch FullView full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) AMOLED display. The smartphone has a glass and metal body. There are two dual camera setups on both the front and back. There are 16MP and 8MP camera at the back and 20MP and 8MP cameras at the front. The Gionee S11S and other mobiles announced runs Amigo 5.0. It is the company’s customised version of Android. All the phones support dual-SIM and come along with support for expandable storage. They also have FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port.

Meanwhile. the Gionee S11S features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P30 processor and comes with NFC support. The mobile is fueled by a 3600mAh battery which comes with 18W (9V/2A) fast charging support. Also, the Gionee S11 has a similar design to that of the S11S.

Additionally, the Gionee M7 Plus features a “dual security encryption chip” which is used to encrypt contacts, photos, and messages. The M7 Plus has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent. The phone contains a 5000mAh battery and support for 10W wireless charging. The M7 Plus comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Snapdragon 660 SoC. It has a 16MP and 8MP dual rear camera setup. The is an 8MP selfie shooter at the front.

The company has also launched two new devices in the F-series. The Gionee F6 is a lite version of Gionee S11. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) display. It comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and is powered by a 2970mAh battery. It has a Snapdragon 435 SoC, 13MP and 2MP rear camera setup and 8-megapixel front shooter. Meanwhile, the Gionee F205 features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) display. It has 8MP and 5MP rear and front camera. It has 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage. It is powered by the MediaTek 6739 SoC and is fueled by a 2670mAh battery.

Finally, the Gionee M7 Lite, which comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) display has 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. It packs a 4000mAh battery and has an 8MP rear and front cameras.

Price: Gionee M7 Plus: CNY 4,399 (about Rs 43,100), Gionee S11s: CNY 3,299 (about Rs 32,500), Gionee S11: CNY 1,799 (about Rs 17,700), Gionee F6: CNY 1,299 (about Rs 12,750), Gionee F 205: CNY 999 (about Rs 9,800), and Gionee M7 Mini: CNY 1,399 (about Rs 13,750).