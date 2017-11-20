Gionee M7 Power priced at Rs 16,999 in India; smartphone packs a punch

M7 Power is a beautiful phone with good design, great camera and long battery life.

China-based Xiaomi now shares the top position along with Samsung in India’s smartphone market. Lenovo-Motorola combine, Vivo and Oppo are in an overdrive to strengthen their respective market positions. Few are aware that Gionee was the first handset maker from mainland China to make a foray into the Indian market in 2012. Of late, it may have been somewhat edged out by some of the new entrants, however its devices continue to dazzle Indian customers. Recently, Gionee debuted its M7 Power smartphone that comes embedded with FullView display and 3D photo feature. It is competitively priced at Rs 16,999, and will be available in three striking colour options –Blue, Gold and Black–across retail stores starting November 25. We got the mint-fresh Blue variant for a product evaluation; let us check out its key features and overall performance.

The M7 Power phone distinguishes itself with next-generation full-view display, long-lasting battery and slick performance. The body is designed as an entire piece and laser drilling delivers a high-tech look on its Blue rear portion. Its metal body has a diamond-like lustre, showing different shades under different lights and at different angles. The M7 Power has a 6.0 inch, HD+ (1440 x 720) display, is fortified with Full View display complemented with Gorilla Glass 3 on the front side, which makes it clean and chic. With an 85% of higher screen-to-body ratio, this device’s wider field of vision offers a great visual experience while watching videos, playing games, reading and using the split-screen function. Rooted with intelligent eye protection, the device has a blue light filtering which protects the user’s eyes and reduces fatigue, making long time use of the phone more comfortable. Probing the innards, the M7 Power comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor that offers a basic frequency of upto 1.4 GHz. It has a built-in 5000mAh high-quality battery powered by intelligent management system, the phone possesses a 4 GB RAM and a 64 GB ROM to offer an upgraded user experience, assisting to multitask without latency. This hardware-software mix is decent enough to make the M7 Power an extremely practical device and stands out among competitor products.

The M7 Power excels in photo taking, equipped with a 13 MP rear F2.0 camera and 8 MP front camera, allowing it to quickly record user moments even under poor lighting conditions. Take selfies through the front camera with advanced software algorithms, it will automatically blur the background, making the selfie look more beautiful. The 3D photo feature of the M7 power stands out as one of the key highlights. The user needs to go around an object to form a three-dimensional dynamic picture, post which a live photo can show the object with multiple angles for deeper details. Turn the phone or slide screen to enjoy the 3D picture—stroll around like you are in the middle of the scene. Believe me, its an altogether brand new and fun experience for everyone.

Furthermore, the M7 Power offers Private Space 2.0, fingerprint security and app lock to fully protect user security. It even has a WhatsApp clone feature that enables users to create three WhatsApp accounts, allowing them to differentiate their personal and professional life. I subjected the new Gionee phone to intense scrutiny for over a week and the device performs as you would expect from a feature-rich offering. It can take great selfies in low or medium light. Voices are absolutely clear, internet browsing is swift and navigating through the user interface is a breeze. My recommendation: Pick the Gionee M7 Power if you want a great design, good camera and long battery life. Amidst stiff competition, this Shenzhen, Guangdong-based firm still retains its star power.

Specifications:

• Dimensions: 156.35 x 75.65 x 8.6 mm (W x H x D)

• Display: 6.0 inches, HD+ (1440 x 720)

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8940 platform

• Operating system: Android Nougat v7.1.1 with Amigo 5.0

• Memory & storage: 4 GB RAM; 64 GB storage, expandable upto 256 GB

• Camera: 13 MP (rear); 8 MP front selfie camera

• Battery: Built-in 5,000mAh Li-Polymer

• Estimated street price: Rs 16,999