Gionee M7 Plus to Gionee M2018, Chinese smartphone maker to launch 8 bezel-less phones

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee is planning to launch as many as 8 bezel-less smartphones at once at their headquarters on on November 26. The company shared details on China’s social networking website, Weibo, about the launch that will take place in Shenzen, China, reports Android Headlines. The only information shared by the company on the site was that the highlight of their launch will be the phones’ bezel-less displays. A report from Android Headlines claimed that the company is likely to launch Gionee F6, Gionee M2018, Gionee S11 and S11 Plus and the M7 Plus at the event. Only two phones, out of eight, are high-end phones – Gionee M7 Plus and Gionee M2018.

The M7 Plus is a premium looking phone with leather back, geared with 4 or 6GB RAM and with internal storage up to 64GB. Reports doing rounds also claim that the company will equip the phone with 6.43 inch display, the largest display on a smartphone by Gionee with an aspect ratio following the new standards at 18:9. The M2018, according to reports, will be the updated version of M2017 that made its debut last year and was priced at Rs 68,000. Gionee’s S11 will feature a 6 inch FHD+ display, powered by MediaTek MT6763 SoC processor clocking 2.3 GHz, 16 MP camera and a 5 MP front camera. Further details about S11 are unknown with the only information that the phone may run on Gionee’s custom software AmigOS based on Android Nougat. The company has refrained from releasing any further information about the products and their specifications will only be clear at the time of the launch.

In the meantime, David Chang, Gionee’s Global Sales Director, has been appointed as the new head for India operations; the place that was vacant since Arvind Vohra’s exit in July this year. David Chang will focus on the sales volume, after sales service and retail expansion for the company in India.