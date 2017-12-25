Get set for 2018: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone come up with dhamaka offers, here are details you won’t like to miss

Reliance Jio announced Happy New Year 2018 plans. (IE)

The telecom market is becoming very competitive with all the operators coming up with lucrative offers to attract customers. In the wake of Reliance Jio’s “Happy New Year 2018” plan with 1GB data per day, Vodafone has now come up with a similar scheme. The telecom operator has released Rs 198 and Rs 229 recharge plans for its prepaid users. These packs offer free daily data allowance bundled with unlimited calls. Meanwhile, Airtel in this competition to be number one in telecom market also announced a plan of Rs 199. Let’s have a look at the top new plan from Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Vodafone Rs 198 and Rs 229 recharge plans:

Vodafone has launched two new recharge plans – Rs 198 and Rs 229. The Rs 198 recharge pack offers unlimited local and STD calls and 1GB data per day. The plan is valid up to 28 days. It also includes 100 free SMS per day. This Vodafone prepaid recharge can be used by all existing customers. However, for the new customers, Vodafone has announced Rs 229 plan with the same benefits. The Rs 229 plan will offer unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data per day. It will also offer 100 local/national SMS free per day. The company will also make national roaming free with these two prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 recharge plans:

Reliance Jio earlier, on Friday, had launched two new plans. The new plans are with higher data benefits for the subscribers. The first plan is for Rs 199 which provides customers with free voice, 1.2 GB 4G data per day, unlimited SMS and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members. The validity of the plan is 28 days. For high data users, Reliance Jio has launched Rs 299 plan. The plan offers free voice, unlimited data (2GB high-speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and access to Premium Jio App for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan:

Airtel’s Rs 199 plan gives 1GB of 4G data per day and its validity is for 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD, incoming, outgoing and roaming calls. Apart from this the Rs 199 plan also includes 100 SMS per day.