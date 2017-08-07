Get Redmi Note 4, Apple iPhone 6 and other top deals at low prices in Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale

The Flipkart Big Freedom Sale will commence on August 9 and end on August 11.

The Flipkart Big Freedom Sale will commence on August 9 and end on August 11. During the sale, the e-commerce site will be offering discounts across a range of products comprising of smartphones, laptops, smart watches and television sets to name a few. The online retailers will put Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on sale. Redmi Note 4 will come with a maximum of up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange which means if users are looking to buy a new phone in exchange of the old one this is the chance. Furthermore, Redmi Note 4 which is priced at Rs 10,999 will also be part of the exchange scheme with a maximum discount of Rs 10,000. This version of the smartphone will feature two variants which will have 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with the rest of the specifications being the same. The Redmi Note 4 priced at Rs 9,999 will get a maximum of Rs 9,000 off.

This version of the device will sport 2GB RAM coupled with 32GB storage. However, the maximum discount on Redmi Note 4 under the exchange scheme will depend on the device that the customer is trading.

For Apple lovers and all those who would have dreamt of owning an Apple device, this is the chance as Apple iPhone 6 will get a special price on Flipkart as part of the sale and this is the 32GB storage variant. The phone is currently priced at Rs 29,500 and will have a big discount during the 72 hours sale. Meanwhile, Google Pixel XL will also be displayed during the sale. The phone will also get a big discount. The price for the 32GB storage version will be Rs 48,999 from the original price of Rs 67,900.

Other smartphones that are listed are Lenovo and Motorola. Lenovo K6 Power will be priced at Rs 8,999, while Moto G5 Plus is offered at Rs 14,999 down from the original price of Rs 16,999. Additionally, Lenovo K5 Note will cost Rs 9,999 during the sale, compared to the original price of Rs 12,499. The Moto M will be available at Rs 12,999 in the sale. Given that the Lenovo K8 Note is coming soon it might be best to wait since the K6 and K5 Note are on the older side where specifications are concerned.