Get Excited! Oppo R15, Vivo X21 may have laid down blueprint for OnePlus 6

With both Oppo R15 and Vivo X21 set aside, all eyes are now on the much-awaited OnePlus 6.

On Monday, Oppo launched the R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition smartphones in China. And on Tuesday, Vivo launched their flagship Vivo X21 in the Chinese market as well. With both these smartphones set aside, all eyes are now on the much-awaited OnePlus 6. Even though there have been multiple leaks about the OnePlus 6, there is no official word on the smartphone by OnePlus. However, the launch of smartphones by Vivo and Oppo may have laid out the blueprint for OnePlus 6.

It is not new for OnePlus to get inspired by the design language of smartphones from sister brands Oppo and Vivo. Last year, when OnePlus launched the mid-cycle upgrade to the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T, it had a striking resemblance to Oppo R11s. Even the Oppo R11 had a similar look to that of OnePlus 5. If leaks are to be taken into consideration and OnePlus is indeed taking design cues from Oppo devices, the next smartphone from OnePlus may just look like Oppo R15. The new smartphone from Oppo comes with a 6.28-inch OLED full-HD+ display. The smartphone has the wider 19:9 aspect ratio display as well. Previous leaks about the OnePlus 6 have hinted about the 19:9 aspect ratio display.

With the precedence set by the Apple iPhone X, the notch on the top of the display is likely to become a trend this year in various Android smartphones. Asus ZenFone 5, Vivo X21, Oppo R15 are few such examples that sport the notch design on the screen. Even previous leaks about the OnePlus 6 have hinted that the smartphone will sport a notch on the top of the display.

The three smartphone brands – Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus comes under one company – BBK Electronics. In terms of specifications, Oppo R15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Dream Mirror Edition gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

Hints about the OnePlus 6 to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner can also not be ruled out. Recently launched Vivo X21 comes with this new technology and an earlier report by GizmoChina hinted that OnePlus may have the new in-display fingerprint scanner.