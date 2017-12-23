Fujitsu, Microsoft to develop Artificial Intelligence-based workplace solutions

Based on the Microsoft 365 integrated cloud service, the new solutions will be powered by Fujitsu’s AI technology, Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai, and Microsoft AI platform services on Azure. (Reuters)

Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company Fujitsu and Microsoft on Saturday announced to build new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions that will transform the ways people work. Based on the Microsoft 365 integrated cloud service, the new solutions will be powered by Fujitsu’s AI technology, Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai, and Microsoft AI platform services on Azure. “Expanding our collaboration with Fujitsu provides customers with yet another way to take advantage of the powerful and intelligent digital capabilities of our platform to drive more collaboration and creativity,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft. The companies aim to make these new solutions available in the Japanese market from the second quarter of 2018 before a global rollout.

The two companies aim to develop a new $2 billion of new businesses in the global market by 2020. “The collaboration with Microsoft in AI will bring our relationship into a new phase, and I believe it demonstrates the fruits of digital co-creation,” said Shingo Kagawa, CTO, Fujitsu Limited.