From Zoook ZB Rocker Armor XL, Genius SP-92 BT – 2 bluetooth speakers that are easy to use and afford

Bluetooth speakers are a great way to share your music with friends and colleagues at an office party, family gathering at the park, the beach, or anyplace else.

Thanks to portable mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks, many people carry their music with them, wherever they go. Bluetooth speakers are a great way to share your music with friends and colleagues at an office party, family gathering at the park, the beach, or anyplace else. They connect wirelessly to your music source, so there’s no additional wires, and start playing your music in a matter of seconds. We take a look at two Bluetooth speakers which are easy to use and afford, and give good audio quality.

Zoook ZB-Rocker Armor XL (`5,449)

Zoook Rocker Armor XL is a portable, rugged waterproof wireless stereo speaker, packed with twin bass radiators that are designed to deliver impressive beats and bass lines with serious depth and impact. This 30W output speaker has been designed in such a way that you will get to hear only clear sound and no other distortion. It efficiently cuts off the background noise, saturation and distortion, offering audio with good clarity.

The Armor XL speaker can easily connect with external devices to play your favourite music. You can connect devices like smartphones, tablets, computers and MP3 players. The speaker can connect with up to two audio sources simultaneously, giving the user more scope for entertainment. Since it can easily connect with the last connected device; switching devices is not be a problem. To switch the playback device, pause/stop the playback on the currently streaming device and start the playback from the other device directly. After connecting with the new device, Zoook can be controlled from your Bluetooth speaker itself.

This Bluetooth speaker is easy to store and plays amazing audio with enhanced quality. It is stylish, trendy and portable which makes it even more attractive. In other words, this speaker will get the party started—indoors or out.

Genius SP-925BT Bluetooth Speaker (`3,999).

You might also want to see this:

The Genius SP-925BT, armed with the latest Bluetooth 4.0 capability, is an ideal wireless companion for your mobile gadget—be it your smartphone, tablet or laptop. It is built with two powerful speakers housed on two sides of the cube delivering a full range of 360-degree projected sound, plus a passive radiator base driver subwoofer on the bottom pushing out good bass effect.

The SP-925BT is designed to be compact sporting a cube shape, and a relatively lightweight body gives it a portable profile. When turned on, the SP-925BT will enter into pairing mode and enable your mobile device to pair with it without pressing another button. If it was previously paired with a mobile device nearby, it will also connect to it right away.

The speaker offers up to 8 hours of continuous music playback with 4 hours of battery charging. In addition, you won’t miss any important calls during music playback as it comes with a built-in microphone. Whether listening to music or phone calls, the Genius SP-925BT delivers amazingly clear and loud sound.