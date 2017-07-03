From GoogleKeep to Splendo, here are 4 apps that can help you keep organised

In that manner, to-do lists serve as a good measure.

Most would tell you to use your brains if you ask them an easier mechanism to remember tasks, but then there are some who cannot remember all. In that manner, to-do lists serve as a good measure. Although almost all of us tend to still fill out details in a paper and check mark them, digital offers an easier route. Specialised to-do apps not only help you remember tasks, but also provide enough leeway to do much more. For those contemplating downloading another application the decision is certainly difficult, but then again, it is worth giving it a try, especially if you are struggling with saving things on messages. Ishaan Gera takes stock of a few such apps that can help you organise your life and save you the pain of looking for a paper or pen. But if you lose your phone, there is precious little that can be done.

Google Keep

If you are running an Android, your first reaction is to look for a Google app and even Google’s first reaction is to throw up its own service. But Keep, unlike some other clustered apps, is an easy one. The interface is appealing and if it is an Android device you don’t need to get hassled by the registration process. Although the app requires some getting used to, there are a lot of options that it offers; once perfected it can be a delight to use as you can scribble, add pictures, recordings and colour code your notes. Also, there is an option to arrange them in tiles. The painful part, and this where it loses out to Evernote, is the functionality. However, if you can do without certain features, Keep is as good an app as any.

Evernote

Evernote is your everything-for-tasks app. Although we have reviewed it once as a task manager, it can also double up as a to-do list with a range of functionality. Although much similar to functioning to Keep, it offers users options to share notes and also chat. The basic feature is enough if you are looking for simplistic tasks, but Evernote also offers functions like adding business cards and password features. The only chink is the process of creating to-do lists, which can get very difficult. One has to first start a note and then click on simple formatting options to enable to-do lists; in that manner Google is much more simplistic. For those looking for a complete package, Evernote is the best app to download.

Microsoft To-do

If it is an easy solution that you are looking for, Microsoft To-do is the application for you. A simple plain to-do list, Microsoft has not tried to play too much with the software. Creating a task is easy and there is a checkbox right besides it once it is accomplished. It makes a pleasing sound once the task is complete. It doesn’t even fiddle with the reminder system, which again is easy to use. The only thing that is irritating is registration. But for those looking for additional functionality, To-do doesn’t offer much. What the app lacks is the home screen notification panel. In keeping an easy interface, Microsoft has made the app too plain vanilla.

SplenDO

Leaving you at the mercy of Google and Microsoft would be unfair, as there are enough third party apps that can make your tasks easier and that too without much hassle. SplenDO is one such offering. Although it doesn’t sport the connectivity that Evernote or Keep offer, SplenDO can be a good competitor to Microsoft To-Do for simple task optimisation. The app, thankfully, has no login process, which is a pain with all the other systems.

Even the tasks are easier to create, but the critical difference is the voice-typing feature, which it incorporates on the home screen. Though it comes with a set of lists, like the ones for shopping, personal and wishlist, you can create some of your own without much problem. The home screen notification is helpful and not something that everybody offers, but SplenDO loses out on the appeal. If you can make do with a pre-dated looking app and the absence of fancy features, SplenDO can actually surpass Microsoft To-Do especially with the home screen notification panel.