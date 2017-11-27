From Google Drive, Flock to Circa, top travel apps to pack

Google Drive allows users to store files in the cloud, synchronise files across devices and share files.(Reuters)

Business travel doesn’t need to be stressful. If you want to have all important information and tools at hand way before you land in a new place, all you need is a list of apps that would make your work trip smooth and productive. Sudhir Chowdhary picks some worthy apps to help organise your trip.

Google Drive: Google Drive allows users to store files in the cloud, synchronise files across devices and share files. All that you need to do is sync your Google Drive with your mobile phone and have access to all the files and presentations and glance through them whenever you want. The drive starts with 15 GB of free data, where anything related to work and trip can be stored and used at one’s convenience and disposal.

Flock: You manage your entire workflow in this app. Attending virtual meetings, discussions and even taking decisions is instantaneous. This team messenger enables you to execute tasks quickly and seamlessly—be it conversations with colleagues, getting real-time updates, screen, and file sharing, integrations with external work apps, everything is possible within this app. The app also offers seamless sync across all devices.

Workfrom: Workfrom is an app that helps you find cafe, bars, and stations which have an unlimited Wi-Fi. The Workfrom app has a listing feature that lists all the possible places that have Wi-Fi (along with its speed), access to power outlets, sitting arrangements of the outlet/cafe, etc., thereby making access to workplaces better.

Concor: It is a powerful app for tracking travel expenses. It helps you itemise the expenditures such as flights, hotels, rental cars and others. It also links your corporate card and sends a consolidated receipt/report to your finance department. Forget about the hassles of reimbursements. This app does it all for you.

XE Currency: XE Currency is available on both Android and Apple devices. The free version of XE Currency provides live exchange rates and historical charts. Plus, it stores the last updated rates so it even works when the Internet doesn’t. You can set rate alerts to monitor specific currencies and if the free version annoys you with constant pop-up ads, you can upgrade to XE Currency Pro for just $1.99 and get an ad-free experience.

Circa: Available for both Apple and Android devices, it lets you keep track of time, day and date across multiple locations making it easier to manage meetings and calls across different geographies. With this app, you can find the best times to connect and quickly create invitations that work for everyone. Circa keeps teams in sync across multiple locations.

Tripit: This app is a must for all kinds of trips. All you need to do is forward travel confirmation emails to plans@tripit.com and TripIt will create a master itinerary.

You can see all trip details at a glance: flights, hotels, car, map, directions.

Don’t forget to install these apps the next time you step out for work travel.