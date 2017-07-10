From Flipboard to Dailyhunt, here are 4 top news aggregator apps

There are times when we are on a vacation or an office-related tour and tend to miss out the headlines in the morning. These news gathering apps will help you stay up to date. (Representational Image: Reuters)

In an increasingly connected world, we make a conscious effort to be always up-to-date with the latest news and developments that are of interest to us—be it sports, business, politics or entertainment. However, there are times when we are on a vacation or an office-related tour and tend to miss out the headlines in the morning. Many among us are averse to visiting the websites or surfing numerous news channels to get our daily dose of updates. Well, there’s certainly an easier way. Use one of the news aggregator apps that will fulfill your knowledge thirst. Sudhir Chowdhary picks some of the news gathering apps, so you can catch up on the latest.

Flipboard

Used by millions of people every day, the Flipboard has been completely redesigned to bring together news, popular stories and conversations around any interest or passion. There’s something for everyone —from photography to productivity, travel to technology, fashion to food. The best part, everything is in one place so reading, collecting, and sharing stories is pretty easy. With this Android app, you can keep up with the news every day with a roundup of important stories; create custom Smart magazines by bundling together sources, people, and even hashtags; read stories from The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post, Forbes, Wired, National Geographic, Rolling Stone, and many more top publications from around the world. The app is free and is available in 25 local editions, including versions for Australia, Brazil, Turkey, India, and China.

Google News & Weather

Not to be confused with Google News, this news aggregator app is available on the Android and iOS operating systems. Google News & Weather features a card-based interface and is similar to both the Google News desktop website as well as Google Now, which makes extensive use of cards. The app sources coverage from 75,000 publications and has 60 country-specific editions. Its Headlines carousel ensures you can quickly browse headlines, tap to read, even swipe to read next. You will get instant-load read experience with its accelerated mobile pages (AMP) feature. You may even tap any story for a deep selection of viewpoints, including in-depth articles, opinion and local perspectives.

nexGTv News

nexGTv News is a fast-growing app from DigiVive. Available on Android and iOS platforms, it provides all the latest news from across genres such as politics, sports, movies, business, and lifestyle within just one app. nexGTv News serves as a one-stop destination for round-the-clock news-related requirements including a deeper understanding and multiple perspectives on every issue. For visitors’ convenience, it has innovative features such as multi-screen viewing, adaptive bitrate, easy controls and much more. Users can stream through the top headlines and get non-stop information on the go.

Also Watch:

Inshorts

Inshorts is one of India’s highest-rated news app, with more than 8 million downloads on Android and iOS. The app curates the most significant news items of the day and serves them to its users in just 60 words with a link to read the stories that interest them, in detail; the curated synopsis for each story is called a Short and is a pioneer offering from Inshorts which helps the users to save time and break through the clutter of clickbait headlines. The stories are carefully curated across categories like national, world, politics, business, sports, technology and entertainment, and are served in a strictly factual format. It also allows readers to scan through their preferred categories and bookmark ‘Shorts’ which they would like to read later.

Dailyhunt

Easy to use and easy to read, Dailyhunt (formerly Newshunt) provides news in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Urdu, Oriya and Punjabi from leading newspapers of India. This includes breaking news, daily news videos, headlines and updates on politics, sports, business and entertainment. There’s a personalised home screen with easy access to your favourite topics; you can add topics to your news home. The app enables you to swipe through photos of events, celebrities and happenings from around the world; set text size and background colour as per your preference. You can even share news over SMS, WhatsApp, email, Facebook or any other app you have installed.