From Daily Yoga, nexGTv Yoga to Office Yoga, here are top 5 Indian apps to stay fit

Many think of yoga only as a physical exercise where people twist, turn, stretch, and breathe in the most complex ways, but it is much more. As Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says, “Yoga is not just exercise and asanas. It is the emotional integration and spiritual elevation with a touch of mystic element, which gives you a glimpse of something beyond all imagination.” Due to its manifold benefits, yoga has been gaining worldwide recognition. A number of apps and online tutorial videos too have given a major push to this ancient Indian art. Sudhir Chowdhary picks five Indian yoga apps that can help you to promote a better lifestyle.

Daily Yoga

An interesting yoga app for beginners to advanced, Daily Yoga offers a big library of more than 50 yoga classes and 400 plus workouts. It is available on Google Play as well as App Store. The app includes HD videos having soulful background music for an even better user experience. Daily Yoga comes with seven yoga plans geared towards beginners, and various other exercises duration and intensity based exercises too. The app also provides an advanced module. Focused on yoga for weight loss, better sleep and full relaxation, altogether 20 yoga experts aim to make yoga workout easier and convenient and help you gain better results. There are multiple choices for session duration which vary from 5-70 minutes. There are specially designed meditations with an online coach guide too. The app has a clean design with easy-to-follow videos. It offers support for seven languages—English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Chinese, German, French. The best part, this fitness app facilitates the most convenient home exercises for one and all.

Universal Breathing: Pranayama

Yoga focuses quite a lot on breathing patterns. And the Universal Breathing app is intended to help users master the same. It offers various exercises designed around the ‘Pranayama’ method of breath control. This paid app includes structured courses with short exercises that come with a timer and an animated guide. It has an extensive breathing course from beginner through advanced. The app has different sound settings, there are custom courses that allow up to five back-to-back breathing ratio. You can also track your progress and learn more about Pranayama. By training your lungs to breathe at their full capacity, you could experience a whole ton of health benefits! Download this widely popular breathing app, follow it in a scrupulous manner and see the difference for yourself.

nexGTv Yoga

If you have ever thought of learning yoga from the experts and doing it like a pro, then look no further! nexGTv, a leading subscription-led app, brings to you its nexGTv Yoga app. Once you download this app from Google Play, it will allow the users to learn yoga techniques and practices on-the-go through videos by expert practitioners such as Baba Ramdev and Mukul Dev, as well as celeb coaches such as Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu. You can watch pranayama, asanas, poses, meditation videos on this app to know about various techniques and practices of yoga.

nexGTv Yoga provides videos for instant health improvement, increased body fitness, yoga for height increase, better muscle tone, eye, nose and throat treatments, joints and back bone pain relief, breathing techniques and pranayams, among others. When you become a nexGTv Yoga app paid subscriber, you automatically get a complimentary access to paid content of nexGTv app with the same subscription validity and vice-versa.

5-minute Yoga

The yoga tools from Sadhguru app for Android and iOS will make sure you no longer give the excuse of not having enough time to dedicate to practising yoga. Designed by Sadhguru, this app is based on the science of Upa-Yoga which is focused on physical and psychological benefits derived from the discipline. All you have to do is take out only five minutes every day to practice from a set of seven five-minute Upa-Yoga practices. The app also offers guidelines and explanatory videos to help you do the asanas right. The app includes guided instruction videos with demos and explanations for each of the seven practices. The videos are available offline too, so once downloaded, the app needs no internet connection.

Office Yoga

For those stuck with a sedentary work profile, the free for Android Office Yoga app by Guru Inc. offers simple, 10-minute yoga workout lessons which can be done midday or in between breaks. There is a cute little monkey who demonstrates the easy-to-do stretches and poses which will help you keep fit even at work without disturbing your colleagues. This course is mostly suitable for office hours. You can take a quick break and relax after a long time typing session at the desk. Stretching and twisting can relieve the fatigue and swelling of the limbs.