Fossil Q Nate: From tracking activity to snapping a photo, smartwatch does it all

THE battle for your wrist is becoming intense with each passing day. Mobile phone makers as well as conventional watch makers are creating smartwatches to deliver notifications, apps and more to your wrist. While it is somewhat true that smartwatches do everything a smartphone can, take my word, they are not there to replace your phone—they are there to complement it, and make your life that little bit easier. I came to this conclusion after using the Fossil Q Nate smartwatch for a couple of days.

Fossil is continuing to make a push into the smartwatch and fitness tracker market. It has launched a few products in recent months. We got the Q Nate for a review. This is a military-inspired hybrid smartwatch that blends analogue design with smart connectivity. This rugged wrist device retails for Rs 15,995, is quite big in size and is strapped in black stainless steel. It looks like a classy and simple timepiece but offers most of the features of any present-day smartwatch or fitness device, sans the touch display and visual feedback.

There’s activity tracking, including sleep, alarms, and notifications, which are delivered through vibrations or spinning minute or sub-eye hands. A physical button is dedicated to quick access to a few smartphone functionalities, like ringing a paired smartphone, taking a photo, or controlling music.

Basically, the Q Nate uses Bluetooth technology by means of which a user is able to receive smartphone notifications and accomplish daily fitness goals when the hour, minute and sub-eye hands spin or the watch case vibrates. A user can set an alarm, view 24-hour time, compare time in multiple time zones and track everything from steps to calories to sleep. Press the bottom pusher to take a photo, control music or find your phone with the help of the Fossil Q app.

To get started, you need to download the Fossil Q app from the App Store or Google Play store. The Q Nate is compatible with phones running Android OS 4.4+ or iPhone 5/iOS 8.2+. Then, follow the instructions to set up an account. To put the watch in pairing mode, press and hold the middle button for five seconds. The watch will vibrate three times and the sub-eye will animate. The Fossil Q app will walk you through the process of connecting and setting up your Q Nate.

I paired the Q Nate with an iPhone 6 Plus and it was pretty simple. Like I said earlier, the Q Nate does not have a display, microphone, or speaker. The watch tracks both activity (steps, calories, and distance) and sleep (awake, light, and restful). Additionally, the app lets you track progress towards a personal goal like drinking water or exercising. This device is best suited to capture steps when walking, running, and similar activities throughout your day.

When a notification or alert arrives for an important text, email or app update, a gentle buzz lets you know right away. When you select ‘Control My Music’ as your Link function, the bottom button on your watch will be able to control the audio on your phone. Press once to play/pause, press twice to skip to the next track, or press and hold for two seconds to go to the previous track. A music app must be running in the background for this feature to activate. Similarly, when you select ‘Take A Photo’ as your Link function, the bottom button on your watch will be able to control the camera on your phone. Open the camera app on your phone. Press once to take a single photo or press and hold to take a photo burst.

Overall, the Q Nate is a premium-looking and performing smartwatch which will definitely turn heads.