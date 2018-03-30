Former Facebook employee who came up with ‘Like’ button has a take on social media; Mark Zuckerberg may not like it!

A former employee of Facebook, Justin Rosenstein has spilled new beans about social media and a disturbing trend.

For the last couple of weeks, Facebook is under fire for the data leak that has rocked millions of its users. Now, a former employee of Facebook, Justin Rosenstein has spilled new beans about social media and a disturbing trend. Rosenstein is the guy who came up with the ‘Like Button’ on Facebook and has worked with Google on Gmail chat.

In an interview with The Verge, Rosenstein talks about why succumbing to the distractions of Social Media is bad for us. Rosenstein hits the nail on its head when he says that we are wasting our time in life focusing on the wrong things. “It’s especially painful in the workplace context, where we’re just constantly bombarded by everything from social media to push notifications to co-workers to low-priority work that doesn’t really warrant our attention right now,” Rosenstein said,

Rosenstein further talked about a research which mentions that it takes 23 minutes to get into a state of flow when you actually do deep thinking on something. Rosenstein said, “It’s very rare to get 23 minutes of uninterrupted time, which means no one is in the flow.”

Justin Rosenstein is now the co-founder of Asana. The company makes software for tracking work via to-do lists, Trello-like boards, and other tools. In January, Asana raised an additional $75 million and it is valued at a whopping $900 million!

When asked if he feels these issues more intensely as he has worked on a social media product, Rosenstein says, “we have a responsibility to try and think ahead.” Rosenstein adds, “We also have a responsibility to stay mindful, so when we notice that things don’t go the way we wanted to, to fix them.” However, Rosenstein agreed upon getting addicted. He adds, “It’s very hard to foresee those unintended consequences.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time that he has spoken on the ills of social media in this fashion. While speaking to The Guardian last year in October, Justin Rosenstein said that social media is responsible for ‘wasting’ our valuable time. Rosenstein said that he has taken multiple steps to stay away from social media which included limiting the time he spends on Facebook, and staying away from apps like Snapchat.