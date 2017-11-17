Forget your smartphone, you can now book your Uber from laptop also

The global app-based taxi service launched m.uber.com in India on Friday.

Now, forgetting, misplacing or even not having a smartphone will not affect your travel plans. To make life easier and convenient for a lot of users, popular cab aggregator company Uber has launched a light version of its mobile application that is meant for the web. The global app-based taxi service launched m.uber.com in India on Friday. This allows people to book their rides from laptops and computers. It also will come in handy if a user cannot access the internet via a smartphone to book a cab from Uber. Vice President and Head of Product at Uber, Daniel Graf said, “To enable global access for everyone to use Uber we’re focused on two main areas for our users — we are making solutions for people who aren’t able to access the Uber app on smartphones and in emerging markets, make our existing rider app to work better.”

Along with this Uber has also introduced new features in its mobile application — offline search, request for a guest and call to ride. The offline search can be used by its users who have a limited network. This feature allows the users to enter their destinations in the mobile app, without even having to wait for the connection.

‘Request for a guest feature’ allows the users to book their rides from Uber for anyone from their Uber app. It doesn’t matter where the rider or guest is located, the company statement said. To make full use of this feature, the user requesting a ride for a guest can tap “Where to?” and then select who is riding. The rider, where ever located, will receive trip information via text message. The message will including Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA), the type of car and contact information of the driver, thus enabling the rider to contact with the driver.

Both the features will roll out in next few weeks, the company added.

Another feature which will come in handy for a lot of users is ‘through a call to ride.’ This feature allows the user to call a single phone number and enter a numeric code displayed on signage. This helps the Uber app to identify the user’s location. Upon the confirmation of the ride, the rider will get a text message with relative information about the car and Uber driver. This feature is at present being tried out in Pune.