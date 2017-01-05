Forget 4G, Intel & Qualcomm bring 5G connections to your smartphone, with 400 times the speed

Intel’s new 5G chip will be known as ‘Goldridge’. Theoretically, this new chip will enable multi-gigabits of data transfer per second, on your smartphones. (Source: Intel)

In the fast-evolving world of technology, how can internet speeds be slow? New innovations are ensuring that users now move over slow internet speeds with 2G, 3G or even 4G connections. Global tech giant Intel has now announced that it will launch a 5G modem chip. The new chip will be known as ‘Goldridge’. Theoretically, this new chip will enable multi-gigabits of data transfer per second, on your smartphones. The speeds will be so high that the company says, it can be used in other AI areas like self-driven cars and drones. Aicha Evans, corporate VP & GM, Intel’s Communication and Devices Group wrote in a blog, “As the leader of Intel’s Communication and Devices Group, I find 5G exciting not because of what we know about it, but rather what we don’t know about it.” According to Evans, 5G will enable ‘billions of things’ and become very smart.

According to Forbes, the 5G modems will start sampling in 2017 and go into production in 2018. But Intel is not the first to announce the technology. Last year, in October, Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of San Diego-based company Qualcomm Inc., had announced its plans to deliver the first Snapdragon X50 5G modem chip by 2018. It was the first company to bring out a commercial modem chipset for 5G network connections. The primary issue lies in the fact that one year appears to be too soon to launch such high-speed connectivity, as it is not easy. The 5G infrastructure, to get off the ground, will be a big problem for network providers. In the 28 GHz band, the 5G modem by Qualcomm will reportedly have to run on the millimetre wave spectrum, which right now does not transmit distances beyond a room.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 will be supported in the futuristic smartphones which will be built by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). A study by OpenSignal says that the global average download speed of 4G connections is 13.5 Mbps. Hence, if the 5G connection, with 800 MHz bandwidth support, can get the download speeds to 5 Gbps, it will be almost 400 times the current speed.

Meanwhile, Evans in the blog wrote: “However, today’s communications systems weren’t designed to accommodate the massive bandwidth required to support such an evolution, or the ultra-low latency needed to allow devices or even vehicles to react to split-second events. This is why Intel’s 5G modem stands out: The modem’s baseband chip pairs with a new 5G transceiver that enable both sub-6 GHz and mmWave capabilities.”