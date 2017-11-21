Foldable smartphone! Samsung accidentally confirms Galaxy X launch; details here

Samsung Galaxy X smartphone with the model number ‘SM-G888NO’ has been revealed. (Representative image: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy X launch appears to be imminent now. The South Korean technology giant has accidentally confirmed the launch of a new foldable smartphone. On Samsung’s own website (via Mobiel Kopen and LetsGoDigital), a support page has confirmed that the Galaxy X smartphone exists. The support page is for a smartphone with the model number ‘SM-G888NO’. The support page on Samsung does not reveal much about what the SM-G999NO actually is. However, this is not the first time the model number has been spotted. Earlier Forbes had earlier reported that the ‘NO’ in the model seems to suggest that the mobile could launch in home country South Korea before it sees a global launch in markets like the US, Europe, and other Asian countries.

As of now, there is little information regarding the Samsung Galaxy X. Based on a Mobiel Kopen report, the device with the model number ‘SM-G999NO’ has already been passed various certifications, and it includes the Bluetooth SIG, the South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency, and the Wi-Fi Alliance. According to several other reports, the company is planning to make the Galaxy X smartphone is fewer numbers initially. This essentially means that Samsung may not go for a wider release of the new foldable smartphone. In April 2017, a South Korean website The Investor had claimed that Samsung is planning to manufacture just around 2000 to 3000 devices of the foldable mobile in its initial years.

The Samsung Galaxy X mobile was earlier codenamed Project Valley, various reports have claimed. The phone, which will be able to bend, has been in the works for a long time now. The project has reportedly been under development in partnership with Samsung Display, which is the company’s display manufacturing wing.

Based on patents filed by Samsung around a new device, the Galaxy X is a clam-shell smartphone. The images revealed in the patents show that there will be a hinge at the middle of the device which will enable users to fold the Galaxy X in one direction. Samsung mobile head DJ Koh had earlier acknowledged the presence of the Galaxy X and had informed that the phone could see a possible launch next year.