Flock introduces world’s first chat-based operating system; everything you need to know

Flock, a messaging application for business teams has announced the world’s first chat based operating system. FlockOS is directed at developers, which is an OS to help them build customised apps and add integrations on the messenger. There is provision to use the customised apps within the organisations or they can also list them in the Flock App Store so that other team users can make use of them. Bhavin Turakhia, CEO, Flock, said in a statement said, “With FlockOS, we have thrown open our platform to the global developer community. Our User Interface (UI) is a canvas for developers, allowing them to create truly intuitive apps and integrations which seamlessly blend with the core product,” IANS reported.

Flock is a group messaging app, which is like other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger yet it is restricted and customised for work environments. According to Flock, its software is 2.5 times faster than that of Slack the popular app. With an aim to make work more effective and efficient, these apps cut down on emails exchanged in offices and instead introduce chats. Users can share presentations, have video chats, and organise discussions by creating teams even if employees are sitting at different places.

Flock was launched in India around two years ago. It later announced its entry into the US market. It was brought into light its consumers which consist of big brands like Whirlpool, Tim Horton, Ricoh and Victorinox. Flock had launched its alfa version in late 2014. Earlier this year, Flock released a data analysis which stated that almost 60% of those users have reduced their email usage to half and almost 10% have done away with personal meetings.

Flock also provides the option of integration of the company employees with the accounting, which makes it easier when it comes to salary counts and pay slips. In a country like India, still a lot of workplace communication and collaboration relies on emails and telephone calls, Flock has a huge way to go and at the same time a great opportunity to explore. Meanwhile, Turakhia added in the statement, “Chat will soon become the next operating system, probably within the next three to five years. FlockOS empowers teams to create custom experiences within Flock that is designed for their unique team needs.” The FlockOS also enables users to create bots to send messages directly to users within the app.