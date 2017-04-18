Flipkart teases Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+: Smartphones set to launch tomorrow; time, specs, features and price

The e-commerce website, Flipkart has put out a teaser poster for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ phones in the country, on their website.technolo

Following an almost month-long wait, after the Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched in the US, the South Korean electronics giant will launch its flagship device Galaxy S8 in India on April 19. The e-commerce website, Flipkart has put out a teaser poster for the launch of the phone in the country, on their website. Samsung launched S8 and S8 Plus on March 29. With screens of 5.8 inch and 6.2 inches, Samsung S8 and S8 Plus is the flagship phone of Samsung and a successor to the S7. The Samsung phone features infinity display which is a bezel-less edge to edge screen. The device has a bezel-less curved edge ‘infinity display’ covered with pristine glass. The device is IP68 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant. The company has also upped the security feature with an iris scanner, face recognition and fingerprint scanner – moved to the back of the device – to unlock the device. The home button has been shifted beneath the ‘infinity display’.

Specifications and Features:

Samsung S8 specifications: The smartphone has a 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB ROM. The device features a 5.8 inch Quad HD+ display screen. In terms of camera, the phone has a 12MP dual pixel camera at the back and an 8MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy S8 is fueled by a 3,000 mAh Battery. The phone will support the voice activated assistant Bixby. According to the website, Bixby ‘can talk, see, read, recommend the user on actions. The Samsung galaxy s8 and s8 plus is water and dust resistant (IP68 rating) .” The Samsung Galaxy S8 have a type C charger with faster-charging speed and even an option for wireless charging.

The phone’s camera can selectively focus on what the user desires and also comes with exciting modes like food mode to enhance the experience of photography. It also has professional and auto mode resembling pictures clicked in a DSLR.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus specifications: The phones has 4 GB RAM alongside 64 GB ROM. The phone features a 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display screen. Galaxy S8+ has a 12MP Primary Dual Pixel Camera, 8MP Front Camera and is fueled by a 3,500 mAh Battery. The S8 Plus smartphone ha a bigger screen and a bigger battery as compared to s8. Both phones have the IRIS scanner. This new feature will help a lot of fo individuals and organisations.

Samsung S8 and S8 plus devices has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.7 GHZ Quad) processor. For models that will be available in countries other than the US, Samsung will use Exynos 9 (8895) Octa-core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.9 GHZ Quad) processor.