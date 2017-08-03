Flipkart Smart TV Sale: LCD, LED TVs from Samsung, Sony and more available starting at Rs 16,499; checkout top offers

Flipkart has kicked off a Smart TV Carnival on its ecommerce platform and it is offering a wide range of deals on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and more.

Smart TVs are making their way into every home in the world these days. And why not? Who does not like to watch films or Netflix sitcoms on the big screens or perhaps browse websites and watch Youtube videos in HD quality? The market now has a plethora of excellent brands which manufacture Smart TVs, such as Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Vu, LG, Micromax and more. So, Flipkart has decided to host a Smart TV sale. The 'Carnival' has already started from today (August 3) to August 4. The e-commerce website has put on sale all the brands on sale.

Meanwhile, interested buyers can now get a Samsung Full HD Curved TV with Dolby Digital 49-inch for just Rs 64,999, whose original price tag is Rs 94,900. Moreover, Onida’s 48.5-inch Smart TV has now been priced at Rs 41,999 with an exchange offer of Rs 27,000. Consumers can go through a full catalogue of great quality smart TVs at very low prices. Flipkart is also offering 48-inch Sony Bravia Full HD Smart LED TV for just Rs 66,999, 55 inch Vu Ultra HD Smart TV for Rs 45,999, Micromax Canvas 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV for Rs 18,999 and 32-inch Samsung HD Ready Smart LED TV among others.

Flipkart has also got some budget deals for its users. Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV has been priced at Rs 29,999 while Samsung Basic Smart 32-inch Full HD LED TV has a price tag of Rs 25,999. Consumers can also enjoy the no cost EMI option for buying these TV which means they can get the TV home without paying anything. Moreover, Citibank users will get extra benefits on EMI transaction at the time of the purchase.