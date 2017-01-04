Flipkart sells Apple iPhone 6 for under Rs 10,000 in a new exchange offer

Under a new exchange offer, Flipkart is offering a huge discount of Rs 22,000 on the space grey coloured 16GB variant of Apple iPhone 6. Added to that, is a further discount of 5% if users buy the product using bank cards. (Source: Reuters)

The previous variant of Apple iPhone, that is iPhone 6 smartphone can be brought on Flipkart for as low as Rs 9,990. Under a new exchange offer, the website is offering a huge discount of Rs 22,000 on the space grey coloured 16GB variant of the device. Added to that, is a further discount of 5% if users buy the product using bank cards. All these discounts add to almost Rs 27,000 off on the device. The iPhone 6 16 GB price right now is Rs 31,990, but now you can be able to buy it for less than Rs 10,000.

There is a list of smartphones for the exchange offer, and it goes upto a maximum of Rs. 22,000 discount against old smartphones. Since this discount depends on the models users exchange, it is interesting to note that the maximum discount is available only on the Apple iPhone 6S device. However, it is very unlikely that anyone with the iPhone 6S will exchnage it for iPhone 6. However, this is a Rs 2,000 increase in the regular exhange offer Flipkart gives on iPhones, which is generally Rs 20,000.

Also read | Apple confirms flaw in iPhone 6 Plus, agrees to repair

This discount is available only for the silver grey 16GB iPhone 6 model. One can also avail exhcnge offers on other variants, as well as upto Rs 20,000 discount on the latest, iPhone 7 and iPhpne 7 Plus. Incidentally, there were recent reports of some battery issues in the Apple iPhone 6. Users complained of quick battery charge draining out and the phone switching off even when there is almost 30% life left.