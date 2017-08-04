Flipkart sale on large appliances: Check out top offers, discounts on Smart TVs, Refrigerators, ACs, Washing machines and more

The demand for appliances surge significantly during the festive season, and Flipkart has decided to improve its product selection and stocks.

Flipkart is offering big offers and deals on large appliances on its website. The online marketplace is said to be revamping this category by under a new “Perfect Buying Experience” program. This offer features a wider product selection, faster and more efficient delivery as well as installation service, Flipkart claimed. The demand for such appliances surge significantly during the festive season, and the e-commerce giant has decided to improve its product selection and stocks. Interestingly Flipkart said that its revamp move is aimed at capturing 80 percent of the market share in the festive season with the motto ‘Kahin Aur Kyun Jaana, jab Flipkart Hai Na’ (why to go elsewhere when there is Flipkart). This essentially means that products leading brands are currently available at low prices.

Additionally, Flipkart has announced a new feature where it will synchronise Next Day delivery and installation in top 13 cities within a few hours for brands that have partnered with the website’s in-house service partner, Jeeves. Also, the company has built 9 dedicated warehouses and last mile network for Large Appliances. This will help in better and efficient delivery. Meanwhile, many leading TV and appliance brands have partnered with Flipkart to extend this service to 70 percent of Flipkart’s customer base. Find out the top deals, discounts and offers on Flipkart:

Smart TVs: While the offers start from Kodak 80cm (32) HD Ready LED Smart TV which is priced at Rs 16,499 (Rs 18,500), the range goes upto LG 108cm (43) Full HD LED Smart TV which is priced at Rs 45,999 (original price: Rs 58,900). There are offers on Microman and Vu smart TVs too.

Air Conditioners: ACs are available in a wide range of brands, which include Samsung, Sansui, Carrier, Voltas, Hyundai and Onida. While the discounts go upto 37 percent, the biggest offer under this category is that the ‘No cost EMI’ option is available for most of the products.

Refrigerators: The fridges are available starting from Rs 7,999 which is the Sansui 80 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator, and it goes upto Rs 28,999 priced LG 284 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. Most of the products in this category have good reviews.

Other offers: There are many different kinds of deals on normal LCD/LED TVs, Washing machines and microwaves. The products are available in a varied range of brands who are giving products are a decent price range.