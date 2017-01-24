Flipkart Republic Day sale: Here are the top offers in Apple, Samsung & other devices

The Flipkart Republic Day sale has started today, January 24 and will go on until January 26, and there are some big discounts in a few categories, including smartphones, TVs, DSLR cameras, laptops and more.

E-commerce portal Flipkart, as an answer to Amazon’s Great Indian Sale, has started the Republic Day Sale with some new offers and deals on its website. The Republic Day sale has started today, January 24 and will go on until January 26, and there are some big discounts in a few categories, including smartphones, TVs, DSLR cameras, laptops and more. Additionally, there are additional combo offers as well as discounts on certain bank credit cards. It remains to be seen how Flipkart scores compared to Amazon’s recent sale which witnesses a considerable amount of success. The latter has been quickly catching up with the former, in the last few months in India. Even Big Bazaar is running a sale before and on Republic Day, which can take some of the market share.

There is an interesting offer on Flipkart, as it lets you choose your favourite items by including them to the ‘wishlist’section and it will later give you the best offers on the best 5 products on the wish list. There is another big extended offer for Apple product lovers. Flipkart is providing some combo offers for Apple products and the deals will stay until the end of this month. When it comes to smartphones, Samsung Galaxy On8 (16 GB) is available for Rs 14, 400 (earlier price – Rs 15,900), Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (32GB) is priced at Rs 12,499 (earlier price – Rs 13,499), Moto Z Play priced at Rs 24,999 with exchange offers up to Rs 22,000, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (32GB) is priced at Rs 15,900 (earlier price – Rs 18,490), and some other devices. There are some offers on budget and mid-range smartphones too, including Micromax, Xiaomi and Moto devices.

When it comes to other electronic appliances, there are some offers on television sets. SAMSUNG 80cm/32 inch HD Ready LED TV has been reduced to the price of Rs 18,490 from Rs 28,900. There are televisions from other companies too, like Vu, BPL, LeEco, LG and Sony. Apart from this, there are some discounts in the fashion and lifestyle category too. Other electronic items include laptops like the Lenovo IdeaPad, Del Celeron Dual-core, HP APU Quad Core A8 6th Gen and others. The prices have been reduced in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

Apart from this, there are offers on DSLR cameras like Canon EOS 700D and sound speakers from JBL. For gamers, there is a good discount on the Xbox One bundled with Quantum break. The 500GB variant comes at a price of Rs 21,500 while the 1TB version comes at Rs 26,990.

When it comes to Apple, there is combo offers like on a purchase of the iPhone 7/7Plus users will get a cashback of Rs 17,500 on Apple Watch Series 1. Which means, if you are planning to buy the smartphone, you will get the Rs 22,500 Watch for just Rs 5000. There are other similar offers on Apple Watch Series 2 as well.