Flipkart picks Smartron to design, engineer its first smartphone

“Billion Capture+,” the first smartphone from Flipkart, will house artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities courtesy Smartron, the domestic IoT brand. Smartron “tronX” — India’s first AI-powered IoT platform — will power “Billion Capture+” devices, the company said on Tuesday. “We are excited to be the design and manufacturing partner for Flipkart in bringing smartphones to Indians under the ‘Billion’ brand,” said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron. “Billion Capture+” that has features like dual-rear camera, a long battery life and Quick Charge feature will have free and unlimited Cloud storage via the “tronX” platform.

In the next “tronX” update, users will have access to a range of intelligent and personalised experiences and services. Smartron also aims at partnering other brands across market segments to design and engineer devices.

The “Billion Capture+” will be available in two variants — the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant for Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage model at Rs 12,999. Available #OnlyOnFlipkart, the phone comes with offers which can take down the effective price to less than Rs 1300, the company said on Tuesday.

“The Billion Capture+ packs features designed to deliver on Indian smartphone buyers’ biggest needs. To make the proposition even more attractive on the launch day, we’ve also lined up many exclusive offers,” said Hrishikesh Thite, Category Head, Billion.