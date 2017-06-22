Flipkart Own Your Dream Phone Sale: Massive discounts on iPhone 7, MotoZ, Google Pixel and other major smartphones

Under the ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale, Flipkart is offering deals, exchange offers, No Cost EMI options, and other discounts on smartphones like Apple iPhone, Google Pixel and Moto Z.

Flipkart has kicked off its ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale from today and there are massive discount and cashback offers on various smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung and Motorola. The three-day Flipkart sale has started from June 22 and will go on until June 24, that is Saturday. The e-portal is running the sale just before the roll out of Goods and Service Tax (GST). Under the ‘Own Your Dream Phone’ sale, Flipkart is offering deals, exchange offers, No Cost EMI options, and other discounts on smartphones like Apple iPhone, Google Pixel and Moto Z. Users will now be able to avail offers on the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel and Moto Z at discounted prices, during the sale from today.

Just before the roll out of GST, it is a great opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to snag deals on iPhones and other smartphones as there is a sale on most of the e-tailing websites including Amazon. Flipkart, itself claims that it has brought down the prices of Apple iPhones by a minimum of Rs 2000. Interestingly, the e-commerce website had promised that it will bring down the price of the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant by upto 25 percent in a while. It is currently available at Rs 59,999. Additionally, the iPhone 7 32GB model, can now be purchased at Rs 42,999, as there is a price cut of more than Rs 10,000.

Apart from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Flipkart has claimed that the iPhone 6s Plus during the sale will be priced at around Rs 40,999, as it has claimed to be the ‘lowest’ price in India. Meanwhile, the iPhone 6S is available now at Rs 34,999. Other than these, the iPhone 6 (32GB variant) which is priced Rs 25,999 will be made available in low quantities. Also, the iPhone 5s which comes with a price tag of Rs 20,000, has seen a marked price cut during the sale. It is available at only Rs 14,999.

In the Flipkart sale, users can also buy the Google Pixel phone as the device has witnessed a discount of upto 30 percent with an additional off on exchange with selected models. Flipkart is selling the 32GB variant of Google Pixel at Rs 39,999 while it originally costs Rs 57,000. There is also up to Rs 15,000 0ff on an exchange.The Pixel XL, 128GB variant is selling at Rs 58,999 while its original price is Rs 76,000. There is up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange. There is a discount on Samsung C9 Pro too, as the 6GB variant’s price has come down to Rs 31,900 from Rs 36,900.

The Moto Z which comes with Moto mods support has received a flat Rs 10,000 off and can be purchased for Rs 29,999. There is also upto Rs 17,000 off on exchange. Meanwhile, the Moto X Play is back in stock and is selling at Rs 13,499 on Flipkart sale. The phone originally costs Rs 18,499 and there is a deal of upto Rs 12,500 off under the exchange offer.