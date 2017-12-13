Flipkart offers whopping Rs 35,000 off on this smartphone in its New Pinch Days sale; check full details

Flipkart will be hosting a ‘New Pinch Days’ sale from December 15 to December 17. (Source: Flipkart)

India’s largest e-commerce website, Flipkart is set to host ‘New Pinch Days’ sale between December 15 and December 17 where it will offer lucrative deals across various product categories. Under this sale, Flipkart offers 50 per cent to 80 per cent off on fashion, 40 per cent to 80 per cent off on home and furniture products while TV and appliances will be up for grabs at up to 80 per cent off with no cost EMI and exchange offers. Electronics and accessories get up to 80 per cent off as well. However, the biggest deals are available on smartphones. The online shopping website is giving a whopping Rs 35,000 off on LGV20 smartphone.

The high-end smartphone which is priced at Rs 60,000, will be available for just Rs 24,990 during the sale. The smartphone was launched in India in December last year. It comes with a large 5.7-inch QHD (2560×1440) display along with a 2.1-inches secondary display. The phone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory.

Apart from this, Flipkart offers deals on smartphones like Google Pixel 2, HTC U11, Mi Mix 2, and Samsung Galaxy S7. The new launched Pixel 2 (64 GB) is available at aRs 39,999 after a discount of Rs 11,001 and bank offers. Originally the flagship device from Google started at Rs 61,000 for the base model. The Pixel 2 XL (64GB) is available for Rs 59,999 instead of Rs 73,000. Users can get up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange as well.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s popular Mi Mix 2 is up for grabs at Rs 32,999, as opposed to its original price of Rs 37,999. The Mi Mix 2 features an edge-to-edge display and ceramic body. The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.

Apart from this, HTC U11 will be available at Rs 44,999 during the sale instead of the original price of Rs 53, 990. The highlight of the smartphone is its Edge Sense ‘squeezable’ feature, where a user can squeeze the smartphone to set certain commands and functions.