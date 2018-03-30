Flipkart No Kidding Days sale offers discounts up to 80 percent and a chance to grab 15 percent cashback

(Source: Flipkart website)

While your friends, family and relatives might be planning something to trick you on this April Fool’s Day, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace Flipkart is in no mood to do so. Flipkart has announced it’s No Kidding Days sale which will take place on April 1 and 2. Under this sale, Flipkart offers massive deals and discounts on a variety of products like Grooming & Healthcare Appliances, Baby Care, Toys, wallets and others. In this two-day sale, Flipkart promises ‘Top Ratings. Great Prices. On Sab Kuch. Sach Mucch.’

“This sale intends to demonstrate the widespread selection that Flipkart offers, to fulfil various customer needs, as well as the top quality of products as indicated by 4+star ratings and 1000+ reviews shared by customers,” Flipkart said in its statement. The website had launched an innovative Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate campaign across digital platforms earlier this week.

Here are the top offers of Flipkart No Kidding Days sale:

1. Dresses, Bags & more from brands like Forever 21, Caprese & more, starting at Rs. 199

2. Min 50% off on Shoes, Denims, T-Shirts, et al from Lee, Puma, Fastrack & more

3. Baby Care, Toys, Books & more starting at Rs. 49

4. Upto 70% off on Beauty, Skincare & Bodycare from Lakme, Nivea and other must-have brands

5. Wall Stickers, Bedsheets & more from top home decor & furnishing brands, starting at Rs. 49

6. Upto 80% off on top quality beds, sofas, mattresses & other furniture

7. Mobile accessories starting at Rs. 99

8. Upto 80% off on Grooming & Healthcare Appliances from Dr. Morepen, Philips & other top brands

9. Mixers, kettles & other kitchen appliances starting at Rs. 575

10. Iron, vacuum cleaners & home appliances starting at Rs. 299

Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. The customers will also get 15% cashback on payments made for products via PhonePe.

It will also run deals like ‘Price Crash Hours’ under which customers will be given deals on selected products for a limited time and ‘Special Combo Offers’ on the select range of products where customers will get extra 10% off on buying 2 and extra 15% off on buying three products.