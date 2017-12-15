Flipkart New Pinch Days sale 2017: From Xiaomi to Apple, here are top offers on mobiles; avail upto Rs 20,000 off

Flipkart New Pinch Days sale: Here is a list of all the big offers and discounts which you can currently avail on smartphones.

Flipkart New Pinch Days sale is here. Under the New Pinch Days, offers and discounts on Flipkart will be available from December 15 to December 17. The e-commerce website is offering massive deals on various products. However, as seen in earlier sale offers, smartphones will hog the limelight in the Flipkart sale. From Apple to Xiaomi and Google to Moto, there are major deals on top mobiles in India. Even new smartphone makers like Infinix are offering discounts under the Flipkart New Pinch Days sale. Here is a list of all the big offers and discounts which you can currently avail on Flipkart.

When it comes to premium smartphones, Apple and Google are offering big discounts. Under the Flipkart New Pinch Days sale, Apple iPhone 7 has been priced at Rs 49,999 for the 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 8 can be yours for a price of Rs 64,999. This offer is valid on the 128GB (Space Grey) model of the iPhone 8. Meanwhile, the Gold and Silver colour variants are currently available for Rs 68,999. Additionally, the Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB memory has a relatively smaller discount, which is available at Rs 61,999. Meanwhile, Google has also posted discount offers on the Pixel 2 smartphones. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have big offers on Flipkart. The website is offering a flat Rs 10,000 discount on Pixel 2 when purchased using bank debit and credit cards. Also, there is a Rs 8000 off on the Google Pixel 2 XL.

When it comes to the Google Pixel 2, Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs 10,000 off on bank credit cards. This brings down the price to Rs 39,999, which is a great deal given the specifications of the flagship smartphone. For the Pixel 2 XL, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 5,001 also. This has brought down the price of the Pixel 2 XL to Rs 56,999. Also, buyers will get a buyback guarantee of upto Rs 36,500. This works when you exchange the phone later on Flipkart.

In terms of budget smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has got a flat Rs 2,000 discount. The price of the Redmi Note 4 starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM model has been priced at Rs 10,999. The Redmi Note 4, launched in 2016, is still the most popular smartphone in India.

Other Xiaomi smartphones include the Mi A1 and the Mi Mix 2. The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the company’s first Android One device. The phone, originally priced at Rs 14,999 is currently available for Rs 12,999. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has received a Rs 3,000 discount. The Rs 35,999 smartphone can be purchased at a price of Rs 32,999.

When it comes to Motorola smartphones, there are two devices which have got a price cut. The Moto C Plus, which comes with 2GB RAM and 4000mAh battery is available on Flipkart at Rs 5,999. Meanwhile, the Moto E Plus, which comes with 3GB RAM and 5000mAh battery will come at a discounted price of Rs 8,999.

Other smartphones available under the Flipkart sale are: Honor 8 Pro (priced at Rs 26,999), Samsung Galaxy S7 (priced at Rs 29,990), HTC U Ultra (priced at Rs 28,999), and Honor 6X (priced at Rs 9,999). Additionally, the Infinix Zero5 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999. The original price of the device is Rs 19,999.