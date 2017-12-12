Flipkart New Pinch Day Sale: Google Pixel XL, XL2 to Mi Mix 2 smartphones up for grabs; prices start at Rs 6,990; 80 pct discount available

Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale will start from December 15.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days just got over and the online e-commerce site is all set to launch its new sale which will be called as the ‘New Pinch Day’ sale. The sale will start from December 15 and will last for three days. The last date for the sale is December 17. Products ranging from home decor, electronics to fashion will be up for grabs. However, the hot deals of the sale will be those of mobile phones. Premium phones such as Pixel XL and Pixel XL 2 will be up for grabs for the consumers at prices as low as Rs 39,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. The original price for the two smartphones is Rs 61,000 and Rs 73,000 and there will be an additional cash back of Rs 18,000 on the exchange. Apart from Google Pixel XL and XL 2, Flipkart will also put Samsung J3 Pro which will be priced at Rs 6,990 from its original Rs 8,490. Samsung Galaxy On5 and Galaxy On Max will also be available to the buyers at a low price. For Xiaomi lovers, Flipkart will be hosting Mi Mix 2 for sale for Rs 35,999. The smartphone will sport 128GB memory and 6 GB RAM.

The New Pinch Day sale will be beneficial for HDFC bank customers as there will be a 10 percent instant discount on banks credit and debit cards. The plan will also be available on EMI. The electronics and accessories will be available at a discount of up to 80 percent and will include mobile accessories, laptops, headphones amongst others. Also for the buyers who have been planning to buy TVs or exchange their old one for the new, this may well be the best time. From December 15, Flipkart will have a discount of 80 percent on TVs and appliances. For Bajaj Finserv customers can avail these benefits with no cost EMI.