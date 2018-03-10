Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza offers: Get heavy discounts on Google Pixel 2 XL, Moto Z2 Play, Oppo F3, other smartphones

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza offers: Flipkart is back with another sale, only this time, they have it on an array of smartphones.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza offers: Flipkart is back with another sale, only this time, they have it on an array of smartphones. On Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale, almost every major smartphone brand has been listed with an attractive price point. From high-end smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S7 to Google Pixel 2 XL to Moto Z2 Play, all the devices have been listed with an effective price cut. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale will go on only for two days. It will start on March 13 and the last day of avail discount would be March 15. Additionally, the smartphone bought during this time period from Flipkart with SBI credit card will attract an instant 5 per cent discount.

Moto X4 with 6GB of RAM has been listed at Rs 24999 on Flipkart, however, during the sale period, the smartphone can be bought at Rs 21999. There is an exchange discount of up to Rs 18000 on this smartphone as well. Moto X4 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and packs 64 GB of internal storage which can be expanded by up to 2 TB using a microSD card. It has a 5.2-inch Full HD screen.

Moto Z2 Force is also available under the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. The smartphone is listed at Rs 34998. However, if you spend a rupee more and buy the smartphone at Rs 34999 then you can get the Moto TurboPower Mod for free with the smartphone. The USP of the Moto Z2 Force is that it comes with a shatter-proof design, and gets the Snapdragon 835 processor paired with a 6 GB RAM.

Moto Z2 Play with 4GB RAM is also listed at Rs 24999, however, with this Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza, the smartphone can be bought at Rs 19999 if you exchange your old smartphone. The minimum exchange discount on the smartphone is Rs 2000. Moto Z2 Play gets super-slim 5.99 mm, all-metal unibody design with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It gets a 5.5 inch Full HD screen with a 12 MP camera.

Google Pixel 2 XL, which comes with a price tag of Rs 73000 gets a flat discount and is listed at Rs 49999. This includes the exchange discount of Rs 5000. The maximum exchange benefit offer is Rs 18000.

Oppo F3 is listed at Rs 16990 however, during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, this smartphone can be bought for Rs 11990. The USP of the smartphone is that it gets a dual front-facing camera with a 16MP+8MP sensors. Samsung Galaxy S7 has been listed at Rs 22990.

Apart from this, the offers during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza are:

Panasonic Ray 700 is listed at Rs 8999.

Samsung J3 Pro is listed at Rs 6990.

iVoomi Me3 is listed at Rs 4999.

There is a separate flash sale that will start during this period as well. Smartphones such as Honor 9 Lite, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 5A and Infinix Hot S3 are listed under Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.