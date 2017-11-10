Flipkart launches its first ‘Made For India’ smartphone – Billion Capture+; check price, features and specs

Flipkart launched Billion Capture+ smartphone on Friday. (Source: Twitter)

India’s largest e-commerce platform, Flipkart launched its first ‘Made For India’ smartphone – Billion Capture+ on Friday morning. This phone has been designed exclusively to meet the needs of Indian customers. The Billion Capture+ is designed, engineered, manufactured and tested in India. It is part of Flipkart’s private label Billion and will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from Nov. 15. The Billion brand was launched in 2017 to develop products that meet the unique demands of the Indian customers. It makes a wide range of products including mixer grinders, irons, T-shirts, backpacks and cookware.

The Billion Capture+ comes with some top-notch features. It has a 13MP + 13MP dual rear camera, a long-lasting battery with Quick Charge™, powerful Snapdragon™ 625 octa-core processor for breezy multitasking, free unlimited cloud storage, and the latest Android Nougat. The phone has a premium metal body with easy-to-hold curves and a fingerprint sensor on the back for ease of use. The rear cameras are twinned with RGB and monochrome sensors that work like the human eye, and a dual tone flash to capture vibrant colours in vivid detail.

The phone will be available in India in two variants: 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM at Rs 10,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs 12,999. Both variants come in two colours – Mystic Black and Desert Gold, and customers can avail of attractive launch offers along with consumer finance options on Flipkart such as No Cost EMI, discounts on leading debit/credit cards and more.

Here are Billion Capture+ features:

“The Billion brand’s products have always been backed by meticulous data-driven research and insight into Indian customers’ needs. The features in the Capture+ too have been derived from deep data-mining of millions of Flipkart customers’ reviews. Few true dual camera phones offer this combination of flagship features. We’re sure this customer-centricity will delight Indian smartphone buyers,” said Sachin Bansal, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Flipkart, about this new phone.

The smartphone will also have a decent battery of 3,500 mAh which can last for two days. It will support a Type C charger equipped with Quick Charge™ which gives an amazing seven hours of battery life within just 15 minutes of charging.

Hrishikesh Thite, Category Head, Billion, said, “Our extensive research of Indian smartphone buyers revealed major pain points of battery, camera, storage etc. We developed the Billion Capture+ keeping these in mind and are delivering it at a compelling price point. It is a truly made for India phone.”