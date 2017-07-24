Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale Offers: Samsung Galaxy J Max 8, ASUS ZenFone 3 Ultra and more available on discount priced at between Rs 13,400 to Rs 49,900

Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale: For all the photographers Flipkart has priced Canon EOS 700D DSLR camera for Rs 39,449. (Website)

Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale: If you are planning to buy some gadget or accessories, then you have the chance to get your favourite ones at very low prices. Phones like Samsung Galaxy J Max 8, Lenovo Phab 2 Plus and ASUS ZenFone 3 Ultra are up for grabs at Rs 13,400, Rs 13,999 and Rs 49,900 respectively. Moreover, top audio brands like Sennheiser, Skullcandy and Sony are up for grabs at price starting from Rs 399. The Flipkart Grand Gadget Days will go on until July 26, and the three-day festival has personal grooming gadgets under Rs 999 as well. Laptops with Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 processors have been priced at Rs 26,990 and Rs 41,990 respectively by Flipkart. Budget laptops from Acer, iBall, Lava, and Micromax start from as low as Rs 10,499. Gaming laptops are listed at up to Rs 20,000 in exchange for all those interested in heavy-duty processing and graphics. Furthermore, 2-in-1 laptops are listed from Rs 25,990 and AIO desktops from Intel Intel, Lenovo, and HP start at Rs 32,490.

For all the photographers Flipkart has priced Canon EOS 700D DSLR camera for Rs 39,449 and Moto headphones worth Rs 6,999 is free with the purchase. An extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards is also applicable.

The new Apple iPad Pro which starts from Rs 49,900 is up for pre-order and is expected to be shipped by July 28. There's a No Cost EMI option on select Apple iPads, and if you're looking for a budget tablet, then the Lenovo Tab 2 series has an extra Rs. 1,000 off as well.

Other accessories like headphones speakers and Home Theatre systems are also up for grabs. Chromecast 2 is up for grabs at Rs 3,199 with the Axis Bank Buzz credit card offer applicable for further 5 percent discount. There are deals on gaming hardware, accessories, CDs and health care gadgets too. There is a section where products under Rs 999 are listed.