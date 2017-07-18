Flipkart ex-CPO Punit Soni seen assembling chairs in a meeting; says no job is too small

Punit Soni posted a picture on his LinkedIn account, and along with it came an explanation on it. (Image: Twitter)

Punit Soni, the ex-Googler and former Flipkart Chief Product Officer was seen assembling chairs at a meeting. Yes, the top tech honcho, a star of the Silicon Valley was busy moving furniture before an event. But, the information came from none other than Soni himself. He posted a picture on his LinkedIn account, and along with it came an explanation on it. He said he was doing this with the COO of his new startup Robin. Soni had founded the machine learning firm called Robin (Learning Motors), late in 2016. Meanwhile, Nathan Gunn is the Chief Operating Officer of the company with whom Soni was seen to be managing things at a meeting of the company. Soni said, “Nathan Gunn is also pretty good at ordering company supplies from Costco, ordering more beer than we can drink, among other perhaps slightly more relevant skills.

Nathan Gunn, is a famous business leader, a University of California, San Francisco, and former McKinsey employee. Soni said that Gunn is among the many doctors, engineers and designers who are working towards the crazy missions of his company. When it comes to the ‘assembling chairs’ part, Soni said, “Building a company is the best education in the world. And the biggest lesson every day is that no job is too small, no job too menial when you do what you love.” Punit Soni, a former Google top executive from the Silicon Valley, was the CPO of Flipkart for a year, before quitting. A former vice-president of product management at Motorola, Soni was hired by Flipkart in early 2015 to lead product innovation at the e-tailer’s consumer products, marketplace and transaction platform. His role was to drive product strategy, design and product marketing functions to boost Flipkart’s user interface and product solutions.

Soni is a very active person on social media websites like LinkedIn and Twitter, often sharing his experiences of travelling and settling in and ideas for the industry. Soni had announced the incorporation of Learning Motors, through tweets. Soni had earlier shared on Twitter and LinkedIn that he was launching the startup along with Anshu Sharma, a venture partner at Storm Ventures and an early investor in US-based enterprise software company Nutanix. Before his stint at Flipkart, as a senior product leader with Google and Motorola, Soni was involved in the development of Google News, Google Books, Google Plus, Google Mobile and a suite of Motorola devices, including Moto X, Moto G and Moto E.