Flipkart Big Freedom Sale kicks off: How to get extra Rs 1000 off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Flipkart has started its Big Freedom Sale and it has announced a 72-hour sale for the Xiaomi Redmi Note. Under this new offer, Flipkart is giving away and an extra Rs 1,000 discount over the normal exchange value. Interestingly. the Xiaomi smartphone is available at upto Rs 12,000 off on exchange as of now. Additionally, there is an option to avail no cost EMI offer too. The Flipkart sale has kicked off today (August 9) and it will continue till August 11. Even Amazon India is conducting its own pre-Independence day sale on the same days. Even Paytm has started its Independence day sale. Meanwhile, Xiaomi had put out a promotional poster on Flipkart. This banner says that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had sold two million units of the popular Redmi Note 4 in just 3 months in India. In fact, the smartphone was the highest shipped device in the month of May.

The price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 begins from Rs 9,999 for its 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant comes at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM (64GB storage) Redmi Note 4 comes at Rs 12,999. The phones are available in Gold, Silver, Matte Black, and Grey colour models. The smpart went on sale for the first time on January 23 on Flipkart. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 can also be bought offline at the company’s Mi Home stores in Bengaluru. Additionally, there are local stores in Chandigarh, Jaipur and Delhi. Xiaomi has also tied-up with four big mobile retail chains to sell its devices. But if you buy the smartphone from offline stores, you may have to pay a little more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow. It is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. This is a 4G-enabled dual SIM smartphone, and storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The highlight of Redmi Note 4 is its 4,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day or more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 13MP rear camera with Backside illumination (BSI) technology, 1.12μm pixels, PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is 5MP with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth HID, Wi-Fi Display, Wi-Fi Direct, and 802.11 a/b/g/n.