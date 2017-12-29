Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Massive discounts on Xiaomi Mi A1, Google Pixel 2, Moto G5 Plus, Redmi Note 4, other smartphones

Flipkart has announced its 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale which will begin on January 3 and will go on until January 5. (Source: Flipkart)

The year is about to end and India largest e-commerce website is all set to make your new year a happy one. Flipkart has announced its 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale which will begin on January 3 and will go on until January 5. As part of this sale, Flipkart offers massive discounts on smartphones like Xiaomi Mi A1, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Moto G5 Plus, Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K5 Note, and Samsung Galaxy S7. There are also various 4G affordable handsets with discounted prices. In this sale, Flipkart is offering its buyback guarantee at a nominal charge of Rs 149, no cost EMI options – starting at Rs 833 per month, and various exchange offers.

The biggest discount is available for Google Pixel 2. The smartphone is being sold at Rs 39,999 after a flat discount of Rs 13,000 and cashback of Rs 8,000 on EMI transaction on HDFC Bank credit card. Another high-end smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S7 will be available at Rs 26,990 during the three-day sale.

Similarly, the 2GB Moto C Plus will be available under the sale at Rs 5,999 (MRP Rs 6,999), while the Panasonic Eluga A3 3GB will receive a discounted price of Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 11,490). The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie DC will be available at Rs 13,981 (MRP Rs 15,999), Panasonic Ray X 3GB at Rs 6,981 (MRP Rs 8,999), and the Lenovo K8 Plus will start at Rs 8,981.

Among the other budget smartphones, Panasonic Eluga A3 will be available at Rs 6,999 after a discount of Rs 449 while the Panasonic Eluga Ray X will be available at Rs 6,981 after a discount of Rs 2,018. The Lenovo K5 Note will be available at a flat discount of Rs 2,018 during Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale and can be purchased at Rs 11,481.

Flipkart will also sell the 4G VoLTE-enabled Swipe Elite Star and Lava A52 at Rs 2,018 to celebrate the New Year fever. The Samsung Galaxy On5 which is originally priced at Rs 8,990 will be available for Rs 6,490 during the sale.