Flash sale: Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival offers Redmi Note 4 for Rs 1 & more such deals

Xiaomi is hosting a Rs 1 Flash sale. In the sale, users will be able to buy the popular Redmi 4 smartphone just for Rs 1.

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi will be celebrating its 7th birthday on April 6 with the Mi Fan Festival for its customers. On the occasion of its anniversary, Xiaomi has rolled out some discounts and lucrative offers for its users. Meanwhile, there is a ‘flash sale’ on the Xiaomi app too where you can buy a few products for Rs 1. Additionally, there are a few cash back and special offers on particular bank cards as well. Apart from all these, there are additional offers on accessories and bundles.

Xiaomi is hosting a Rs 1 Flash sale. In the sale, users will be able to buy the popular Redmi 4 smartphone just for Rs 1. Customers will have to buy the smartphone through the smartphone app. So, if you wish to take part in the flash sale and buy the phone, all you need to do is download the Xiaomi app and then you will have to register for it. The sale on Thursday will start from 10 AM where a specific amount of Redmi Note 4 (exactly 20) will be on offer in the app. Apart from the Redmi Note 4, a sale will roll out at 2 PM where Mi Band 2 (40 units) and 10000mAh Power banks (50 units) will be on offer for Rs 1.

On April 6, Xiaomi will also roll out the Rose Gold colour variant of the newly launched Redmi 4A and the Redmi Note 4. The phones will be priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 9,999. Xiaomi reportedly had sold over a million units in India in its previous launches. The pre-orders for the Redmi Note 4 started on March 31. The phone will be available now on Thursday from 12 PM. Even the hugely popular Redmi 4A will be sold at the same time. Apart from these, other smartphones by the company, Redmi 3S Prime, Mi 5 and Mi Max Prime will be available on the website. There are some offers on the protective cases on these phones too.

Also read | Motorola Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Comparison of specs & features; which smartphone to buy?

Meanwhile, there are offers on other electronic gadgets by Xiaomi too. There is a Rs 500 off on many devices by the company, including headphones, VR, Mi Band and Air Purifiers. The Mi Air Purifier 2 and Air Purifier Filter bundle can be purchased for Rs 10,998 instead of Rs 12,498. There is a holiday bundle which has the Bluetooth speaker, Selfie Stick, and In-ear headphones included.

The Fitness Bundle which includes the Mi Band 2 and Mi Capsule Earphones can be bought for Rs 2,598 instead of Rs 2,998. The Power Bundle, which includes the standard adapter, the USB cable, and a 20000mAh Mi Power Bank can be purchased for Rs 2,497 whose actual price is Rs 2,797. The price of the Pro Bundle which includes the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD and the 10000mAh Power Bank has come down to Rs 3,498 from Rs. 3,998.

Additionally, the website is providing a 5 per cent cashback deal with SBI Debit and Credit Cards during the Mi Fan Festival, on a minimum transaction value of Rs 5000. The offer will valid on April 6 from 10 AM till 11.59 PM. There are discount coupons of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 available on the website right now.