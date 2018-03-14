Fitbit Versa smartwatch launched in India; check price, features and specification

Wearables major Fitbit has launched a smartwatch for Rs 19,999 in India that will help track women’s menstrual cycle.

Wearables major Fitbit has launched a smartwatch for Rs 19,999 in India that will help track women’s menstrual cycle. Fitbit Versa smartwatch’s new female health tracking feature will view fitness data in one place and better understand connections to their overall health. It is equipped with advanced fitness features like 24X7 heart-rate tracking, on-screen workouts and automatic sleep stages tracking and quick replies on Android, wallet-free payments and on-device music. “As the wearables category continues to grow, Fitbit Versa fills a critical need in the market by delivering a full-featured smartwatch that is easy to use,” James Park, Co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, said in a statement. The feature would be available on-device for Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic users and to all Fitbit app users beginning May. “Versa brings consumers the advanced health and fitness features Fitbit, along with broad compatibility across mobile platforms,” Park said.

The smartwatch has a dashboard which simplifies how users access their health and fitness data. The device’s battery life lasts over four days on a single charge, the company said. The smartwatch will be available in black with a black aluminium case, gray with a silver aluminium case or peach with a rose gold aluminium case. Launched on Tuesday, it will be available in India in the second quarter of 2018 at Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other retailers and also at online channels like Amazon India and Flipkart. A special edition Fitbit Versa model will be priced at Rs 21,999.