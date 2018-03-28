Fancy iPhone camera sound? Former Apple employee spills the beans on where it came from

There is an interesting aspect of the iPhone camera, rather the sound of the iPhone camera.

Ever since it came into existence, Apple iPhone has caught the attention of the general masses like no other tech product. There are many aspects of the iPhone that make it unique, but one thing that made it stand out was the camera performance. Since the launch of first generation, cameras on iPhone have been touted as one of the best in the industry. However, there is an interesting aspect of the iPhone camera, rather the sound of the iPhone camera.

In an interview with the CNBC, Jim Reekes, a former Apple employee and a sound engineer, reveals that iPhone camera’s iconic sound was actually from an old Canon camera. Reekes used to work with the tech giant back in the 1980s. Reekes is responsible for coming up with the camera shutter sound for Apple which can be heard when a screenshot is taken on an Apple Mac. Reekes, however, reveals that Apple iPhone’s camera shutter sound is actually the shutter sound of his old Canon AE-1.

However, that is not the only interesting aspect of the Reekes story. There is another side to the story, but rather unfortunate. Reekes left the company in the late 1990’s, that means he missed out on the stock options that came from Apple soon after. If he had managed to stay at Apple for a year more, then the stock options he would had would have made him richer by at least $8 million.

Check out Jim Reekes interview with CNBC



Reekes was also responsible for the Apple Mac start-up sound. Apple also trademarked the sound created by Reekes. However, in the current generation of Apple products, no such sound can be heard.