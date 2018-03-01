Failed to buy Mi LED Smart TV4 in 1st two sales on Flipkart? Here is some good news for you

Xiaomi had a bumper response to the Mi LED Smart TV4and was sold out in less than 10 seconds. However, the tech company does not want to stop with Mi LED Smart TV4.

Recently, Xiaomi held two sales for the much talked about Mi LED Smart TV4, on e-commerce giant Flipkart. Xiaomi had a bumper response to the Mi LED Smart TV4and was sold out in less than 10 seconds. However, the tech company does not want to stop with Mi LED Smart TV4. On Thursday morning, Xiaomi’s global VP and MD for the India market, Manu Kumar Jain announced that they are coming up with a new TV series, especially for India. Jain took to Twitter to announce about the same, he wrote: “Mi fans! Something new is coming to India! It’s time to switch to something smarter, slimmer and sleeker. Coming soon! Stay tuned #SwitchToSmart.” This officially marks that Xiaomi is planning to have a new set of TV series in India.

The move by the Xiaomi India MD was backed by the company’s Product Manager Sudeep Sahu. Sahu also shared the same image on micro-blogging site and hinted about the next offering from Xiaomi in the television market. Sahu on Twitter wrote, “Innovation should be accessible to everyone. We are bringing a new series enabling more people to #SwitchToSmart TV experience. Stay tuned for more info.”

Mi fans! Something new is coming to India! It’s time to switch to something smarter, slimmer and sleeker. Coming soon! Stay tuned ????#SwitchToSmart pic.twitter.com/hsV3feDJbe — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 1, 2018

Innovation should be accessible to everyone.

We are bringing a new series enabling more people to #SwitchToSmart TV experience. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/FpBfWH9DaG — Sudeep Sahu (@laurelsudeep) March 1, 2018

Both the tweet have a thing in common. The emphasis made by Xiaomi on smart TV. However, there has not been any more details shared by them on Twitter, opening the wide range of speculation game for the enthusiasts. But one can be said for sure, and that is, the upcoming TV series will be cheaper and it will have a smaller size that is seen on the Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV4. The smart TV by Xiaomi has a 55-inch 4K HDR display and comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999.

In March last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4A series. The price point of the Mi TV 4A series starts at CNY 1,099 which is close to Rs 11,283 for the 32-inch model and goes up to Yuan 5,699 or Rs 58,505 for the huge 65-inch model. Thus, it will not be a huge surprise for the buyers that Xiaomi offers, the Mi TV 4A series in India. The television series has a decent rating abroad and are likely to be a perfect fit for the Indian buyers.