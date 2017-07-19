Facebook’s Hello button stirs trouble for some users

The “Hello” button allows users to get people’s attention by sending them a virtual “Wave”, similar to the infamous Facebook “Poke”. (Reuters)

The “Hello” button, rolled out silently by Facebook for some users as part of testing last month, has created trouble for some users as they are complaining about using it accidentally. The “Hello” button allows users to get people’s attention by sending them a virtual “Wave”, similar to the infamous Facebook “Poke”. Since “Hello” is placed right next to the “Add Friend” button, some users clicked on the wrong choice unintentionally, finding themselves in an awkward confrontation, Mirror.co.uk reported on Wednesday.

“This could be particularly awkward if you were checking out the profile of someone you don’t know or — even worse — stalking an ex-partner,” the report said. However, the users can undo their mistake by tapping the button again and hitting the “OK” option that pops up. “The feature is still in a testing phase and not all users have it on their profiles yet,” the report added.