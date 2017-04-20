Facebook using Artificial Intelligence-infused camera across its products

The camera can annotate and enhance images and video and the new ‘Camera Effects Platform’ can give developers a way to build new tools for creative expression. (Reuters)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a powerful tool and Facebook is leveraging it to build amazing visual experiences for people, including an AI-infused camera across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. The social media giant upgraded its camera that now has the ability to run cutting edge AI and computer vision algorithms. With this ability, the device can now understand surroundings, recognise people, places and things, Facebook wrote in a post late on Wednesday.

The camera can annotate and enhance images and video and the new ‘Camera Effects Platform’ can give developers a way to build new tools for creative expression.

Also watch:

In a keynote on the second day of the Facebook annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, Applied Machine Learning Director Joaquin Quinonero Candela talked about how AI has revolutionised the ability of computers to process and understand images and videos.

In addition to opening the Camera Effects Platform, the company also announced that they are open sourcing “Caffe2” — a framework to build and run AI algorithms on smartphone — and building partnerships with Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm and others.