Facebook to start new project to help people engage in meaningful conversations

The social media site Facebook has today launched a new platform in its effort to help people have meaningful conversations. The Facebook journalism project as it is being called, will help people not only to get more information but will also help in connecting with each other. While announcing the project, the social media site said that the project will establish stronger ties between the Facebook as well as the news industry.

Announcing further about the project, the California-based company said that it will also collaborate with news organisations in order to develop products and will also work with publishers and educators on how people can be equipped with the better knowledge in this era of digital age.

For the project, the Facebook will also work on a new story telling formats to help people to be better informed and will work with partners to evolve current formats like Live, 360, Instant Articles, etc to suit better for users. As news organisations also want to be able to present packages of stories to their readers, the social media site is planning to test a feature using Instant Articles. This will help readers read several stories from news organisations.

The company in a release today also said it is also conducting a series of e-learning courses for journalists. These training will be expanded in nine additional languages. It is also partnering with with Poynter to start a certificate curriculum for journalists in few months.

Through the project, the Facebook will also work on new methods to help give people make choices about the news they read and have productive conversations about hot topics. The company will start working on the project in few weeks and will have meeting with news organisations across the globe.